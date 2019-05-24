Alice Banks Walton Lassiter
ELIZABETH CITY - Alice Banks Walton Lassiter, age 88 transitioned from this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assistant Living Facility in Elizabeth City, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor George Lewis, Officiating. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Henry Joal Hathaway (Wanda) of Elizabeth City, NC; two grandchildren, Jessica and Jocelyn Hathaway of Elizabeth City, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, is assisting the Lassiter family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 24, 2019