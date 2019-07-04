Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Baxter Chatman. View Sign Service Information BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. 4456 Bonney Rd Virginia Beach , VA 23462 (757)-499-8999 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. 4456 Bonney Rd Virginia Beach , VA 23462 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Good Hope AME Zion Church Moyock , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ELIZABETH CITY - Alice Baxter Chatman quietly answered the call to enter eternal rest to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019. Alice was 94 years young and lived with her daughters in Chesapeake, VA. She was a life-long resident of Currituck County and was proud to call Currituck her home.



Alice was the daughter of the late Dallas and Adeline Baxter and was one of 14 children. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Hallet Chatman, Sr; two grandchildren and her thirteen siblings.



She was educated at the Currituck County Training School. She attended College of the Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University. She was a lifelong learner always eager to attend workshops and training sessions. Alice worked for United States Government, Naval Air Station. She was a bus driver, cafeteria worker, and substitute teacher for Currituck County Schools. Alice loved to cook. This talent lead to her receiving her dream job of working for North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, an extension of North Carolina State University and North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. Her title was Expanded Food and Nutritional Assistant. In addition to this position, she served for as a 4-H counselor.



She was a faithful member of Good Hope A.M.E. Zion Church all her life. She was the church clerk for over twenty years. She served on the trustee board, senior choir, Sunday School Teacher, Class Leader, Missionary Society and was an officer with District Lay Council. She maintained an active status in the church consistently sending her tithes and remaining steadfast in her faith. While living in Chesapeake, she attended Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. She loved going to church each Sunday and attended many church and district functions. Her pastors away from home were Presiding Elder Kenneth W. Crowder, Presiding Elder Kevin, W. McGill and Rev. Dr. Darwin D. Little.



Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Hallet, Jr. (Jarkiolene) Chesapeake, VA and three daughters, Jacklyn (Calvin) of Fort Washington, MD, Sandra (Leonard), Lavern (Roosevelt) Chesapeake, VA. She has six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren, and a host of special friends. Homegoing celebration will be held 11am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Good Hope AME Zion Church, 2438 Caratoke Hwy, Moyock, NC 27958. Visitation 5-7pm, Friday at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services, 4456 Bonney Rd., Va. Beach, VA 23462.

