The Daily Advance

Allyn Andrew Campbell

  "Allyn was a very dear friend to me with a heart of gold. I..."
    - Carol Burgess
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Allyn Andrew Campbell

HERTFORD - Our beloved, Ret. CWO3 Allyn Andrew Campbell, age 62 of Hertford, NC, departed from this earthly life out of all pain and misery on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence with loved ones surrounding his bedside.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with full United States Coast Guard honors team performing military rites following the service.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Campbell family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Coast Guard
