Alphonso Brown



ELIZABETH CITY - Alphonso Brown, 49, of 1212 Carver Street, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence in Elizabeth City, N.C.



Mr. Brown was the son of Catherine and Haywood Brown, Jr. Mr. Brown is survived by his loving wife, Kenyatta Brown, and son, Cedric Brown, of the home.



In addition to his parents, wife and son, he is survived by two sisters, Kishea Boyd (Quinton) and Tawania Curtis (Steven), all of Elizabeth City, N.C.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 US 17, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Walson Funeral Home, 733 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. The family will receive other family members and friends at the home of his sister, Kishea and Quinton Boyd, 506 Duchess Lane (Queenswood), Elizabeth City, N.C.



Walson Funeral Home, 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. is assisting the family. As published in The Daily Advance

