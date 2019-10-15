Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Gray Elmore. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Alton Gray Elmore



EDENTON - Alton Gray Elmore, 87, of 320 Yeopim Road, died Monday, October 14, 2019, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Mr. Elmore was born in Rocky Mount on July 19, 1932, and was the son of the late Albert and Nora Elmore. Educated in the Rocky Mount school system, he served with the Army in the Korean War, and later worked with the Belk Tyler stores for over 20 years, first in Rocky Mount, and later as manager of the Edenton store for 10 years. After leaving the Belk's chain, he owned and operated Edenton Furniture Company for 40 years.



Community involvement included his service as a Chowan County Commissioner for 20 years. While serving, his proudest achievement was Chowan County becoming only the second county in the state to provide a county-wide water system. A faithful and active member of Edenton Baptist Church since 1962, he had been a member of its Adult Choir for 55 years, was a member of the Board of Deacons, and had served on numerous church committees. Alton loved music, often sang solos in church, and for many years served as chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee, where he did his best to keep the church in its best condition.



Surviving are his wife of seven years, Julia Leary Small Elmore; his daughter, Kim Cooper (husband Gary) of Elizabeth City; his son, Kel Elmore (wife Kathleen) of Edenton; four grandchildren, Graham Elmore (wife Kelsey and their daughter, Palmer) of Wilmington, Hollis Elmore of Durham, and Miles Cooper and Miriam Cooper, both of Raleigh. Also surviving are four step-daughters and their families, Kathy Kenney and Susan Shimmel, both of Wake Forest; Carole Bass of Edenton, and Jeanette Floyd of Hobbsville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Hofler Perry Elmore; his sisters, Joyce Eley and Vernell Delbridge; and his brothers, Russell and Milton Elmore.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Friends may join the family for a reception and time of visitation in the fellowship hall immediately following the church service, and a burial in Beaver Hill Cemetery will follow the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Alton Gray ElmoreEDENTON - Alton Gray Elmore, 87, of 320 Yeopim Road, died Monday, October 14, 2019, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.Mr. Elmore was born in Rocky Mount on July 19, 1932, and was the son of the late Albert and Nora Elmore. Educated in the Rocky Mount school system, he served with the Army in the Korean War, and later worked with the Belk Tyler stores for over 20 years, first in Rocky Mount, and later as manager of the Edenton store for 10 years. After leaving the Belk's chain, he owned and operated Edenton Furniture Company for 40 years.Community involvement included his service as a Chowan County Commissioner for 20 years. While serving, his proudest achievement was Chowan County becoming only the second county in the state to provide a county-wide water system. A faithful and active member of Edenton Baptist Church since 1962, he had been a member of its Adult Choir for 55 years, was a member of the Board of Deacons, and had served on numerous church committees. Alton loved music, often sang solos in church, and for many years served as chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee, where he did his best to keep the church in its best condition.Surviving are his wife of seven years, Julia Leary Small Elmore; his daughter, Kim Cooper (husband Gary) of Elizabeth City; his son, Kel Elmore (wife Kathleen) of Edenton; four grandchildren, Graham Elmore (wife Kelsey and their daughter, Palmer) of Wilmington, Hollis Elmore of Durham, and Miles Cooper and Miriam Cooper, both of Raleigh. Also surviving are four step-daughters and their families, Kathy Kenney and Susan Shimmel, both of Wake Forest; Carole Bass of Edenton, and Jeanette Floyd of Hobbsville.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Hofler Perry Elmore; his sisters, Joyce Eley and Vernell Delbridge; and his brothers, Russell and Milton Elmore.Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Friends may join the family for a reception and time of visitation in the fellowship hall immediately following the church service, and a burial in Beaver Hill Cemetery will follow the visitation.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close