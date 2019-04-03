Alton Joseph "Red" Lane
EDENTON - Alton Joseph "Red" Lane, 84, of 1911 Ocean Highway, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.
Mr. Lane was born in Chowan County on December 14, 1934, and was the son of the late Luther James and Leora Goodwin Lane. Retired from Hercules Fence Company, for the last several years he had worked part-time at the Soundside Recycling Center, and had spent many hours in his garden. He had served in the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Dorothy Wright Lane; sisters, Beulah Boyce Turner, Thelma Koenig, Josie Ashley, and Bessie Newby; and by his brothers, Thurman and Melvin Lane.
Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Harris of Hertford, Wanda Burlamachi of Chesapeake, VA, Sheila Shelton and husband, Jimmy, of Belvidere, and Barbara Smith and husband, Keith, of Nashville; a son, Joseph Lane and wife, Edna, of Charlotte; a brother, Jimmy Lane of Belvidere; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Doug Murray. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any chapter of the , (), or to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o PCMH Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489.
