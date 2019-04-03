Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Joseph "Red" Lane. View Sign

Alton Joseph "Red" Lane



EDENTON - Alton Joseph "Red" Lane, 84, of 1911 Ocean Highway, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.



Mr. Lane was born in Chowan County on December 14, 1934, and was the son of the late Luther James and Leora Goodwin Lane. Retired from Hercules Fence Company, for the last several years he had worked part-time at the Soundside Recycling Center, and had spent many hours in his garden. He had served in the US Army.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Dorothy Wright Lane; sisters, Beulah Boyce Turner, Thelma Koenig, Josie Ashley, and Bessie Newby; and by his brothers, Thurman and Melvin Lane.



Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Harris of Hertford, Wanda Burlamachi of Chesapeake, VA, Sheila Shelton and husband, Jimmy, of Belvidere, and Barbara



A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Doug Murray. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any chapter of the , ( ), or to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o PCMH Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Alton Joseph "Red" LaneEDENTON - Alton Joseph "Red" Lane, 84, of 1911 Ocean Highway, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville.Mr. Lane was born in Chowan County on December 14, 1934, and was the son of the late Luther James and Leora Goodwin Lane. Retired from Hercules Fence Company, for the last several years he had worked part-time at the Soundside Recycling Center, and had spent many hours in his garden. He had served in the US Army.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Dorothy Wright Lane; sisters, Beulah Boyce Turner, Thelma Koenig, Josie Ashley, and Bessie Newby; and by his brothers, Thurman and Melvin Lane.Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Harris of Hertford, Wanda Burlamachi of Chesapeake, VA, Sheila Shelton and husband, Jimmy, of Belvidere, and Barbara Smith and husband, Keith, of Nashville; a son, Joseph Lane and wife, Edna, of Charlotte; a brother, Jimmy Lane of Belvidere; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Doug Murray. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any chapter of the , ( ), or to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o PCMH Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton

735 Virginia Road

Edenton , NC 27932

252-482-9993 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.