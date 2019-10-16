Alvin Franklin Earley
EDENTON - Alvin Franklin Earley, 76, of Drummonds Point Road, died Friday, October 11, 2019, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Mr. Earley was born in Bertie County on June 21, 1943, and was the son of the late Charlie Franklin and Emma Belch Earley. Retired from Weyerhaeuser Corporation, he was a member of The Loyal Order of the Moose, and had served in the United States Coast Guard.
Surviving are his special friend, Shirley B. Waters of Powellsville, and many other acquaintances he met through his love of listening to music and attending sales and auctions.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to gather in the funeral home the hour prior to services for a time of visitation and sharing memories.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 16, 2019