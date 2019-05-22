Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Michelle Fisher Woodard. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Visitation 6:00 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Elizabeth City , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Michelle Fisher Woodard



HERTFORD - Amy Michelle Fisher Woodard, 48, of 1028 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born on January 5, 1971 in Wheeling, WV to Barbara Jasko Lohr of Elizabeth City, NC and the late Paul Herbert Fisher, and was the wife of John Jay Woodard, III of the residence. Amy was a teacher for over twenty years, most recently at Perquimans Middle School in Winfall, NC and was the Regional Director and a Board Member of the United States Equine Rescue League, Inc., a non-profit horse rescue. Born and raised in Wheeling, WV, she was a graduate of Mount deChantal Visitation Academy in 1989 and Bethany College, class of 1993. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Amy was an organ donor and her eyes were able to be donated. Her favorite saying was "The wind of heaven is that which blows between a horse's ears."



In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her step-father, Charles Lohr, of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Christopher Fisher (Karen) of Fairfield, OH; two sisters, Tracy Fisher and Melinda Baldwin, Largo, FL; Aunt Dorothy Wright (James) of Wheeling, WV; in-laws, John Woodard, Jr. and Johanna; and god-mother, Linda Jasko of Wheeling, WV; a niece, Katie Fisher of Cincinnati, OH; a nephew, Zachary Fisher of Fairfield, OH; numerous cousins all of whom she loved; and a special friend, Nancy Harrell, who was her "rock" during her illness. Preceding her in death were her uncles, Roy Fisher, Ken Orr, David Jasko, Nick Jasko, Ron White, Joe King; grandparents, Nick and Frances Jasko, and Carl and Anna Fisher. The family thanks Dr. Jonete Mills of Virginia Oncology at Sentara Cancer Center.



A Mass of Holy Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, NC with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. A visitation and rosary will be held Friday from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the US Equine Rescue, 1851 West Ehringhaus Street #146, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Woodard family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Amy Michelle Fisher WoodardHERTFORD - Amy Michelle Fisher Woodard, 48, of 1028 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born on January 5, 1971 in Wheeling, WV to Barbara Jasko Lohr of Elizabeth City, NC and the late Paul Herbert Fisher, and was the wife of John Jay Woodard, III of the residence. Amy was a teacher for over twenty years, most recently at Perquimans Middle School in Winfall, NC and was the Regional Director and a Board Member of the United States Equine Rescue League, Inc., a non-profit horse rescue. Born and raised in Wheeling, WV, she was a graduate of Mount deChantal Visitation Academy in 1989 and Bethany College, class of 1993. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Amy was an organ donor and her eyes were able to be donated. Her favorite saying was "The wind of heaven is that which blows between a horse's ears."In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her step-father, Charles Lohr, of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Christopher Fisher (Karen) of Fairfield, OH; two sisters, Tracy Fisher and Melinda Baldwin, Largo, FL; Aunt Dorothy Wright (James) of Wheeling, WV; in-laws, John Woodard, Jr. and Johanna; and god-mother, Linda Jasko of Wheeling, WV; a niece, Katie Fisher of Cincinnati, OH; a nephew, Zachary Fisher of Fairfield, OH; numerous cousins all of whom she loved; and a special friend, Nancy Harrell, who was her "rock" during her illness. Preceding her in death were her uncles, Roy Fisher, Ken Orr, David Jasko, Nick Jasko, Ron White, Joe King; grandparents, Nick and Frances Jasko, and Carl and Anna Fisher. The family thanks Dr. Jonete Mills of Virginia Oncology at Sentara Cancer Center.A Mass of Holy Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, NC with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. A visitation and rosary will be held Friday from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the US Equine Rescue, 1851 West Ehringhaus Street #146, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Woodard family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close