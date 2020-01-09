Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew "Buddy" Gregory. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew "Buddy" Gregory



MOYOCK - Andrew "Buddy" Gregory, 80, of Moyock Landing Drive, Moyock, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Currituck House in Barco, NC. Born in Camden County on September 4, 1939 to the late Fletcher Gregory and Wilma Gilbert Gregory, he was the husband of Rebecca Duncan Gregory of the home. Buddy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and retired owner of Buddy Gregory's Body Shop. He loved his Lord and Savior, and his family. Buddy was a lifelong musician and had a generous heart.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debi Smith and husband Skip of Elizabeth City; a son, Darren Gregory and wife Claudia of GA; a sister, Sandra Brinkley of Camden; a brother, Harry "Dody" Gregory and wife Linda of Hertford; two grandchildren, Chasity Harris and husband Ryan of Elizabeth City and Angie Gregory of GA; and two great grandchildren, Cheyenne Harris and Kaden Harris of Elizabeth City. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Luther Glenn Gregory, Bobby Gregory, Sterling Gregory, and brother in law Otis Brinkley.



A special thank you to the Currituck House and Albemarle Hospice staffs for the loving care shown to Buddy.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. R. L. Parker and the Rev. James Harrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to Victory Christian School, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gregory family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Andrew "Buddy" GregoryMOYOCK - Andrew "Buddy" Gregory, 80, of Moyock Landing Drive, Moyock, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Currituck House in Barco, NC. Born in Camden County on September 4, 1939 to the late Fletcher Gregory and Wilma Gilbert Gregory, he was the husband of Rebecca Duncan Gregory of the home. Buddy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and retired owner of Buddy Gregory's Body Shop. He loved his Lord and Savior, and his family. Buddy was a lifelong musician and had a generous heart.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debi Smith and husband Skip of Elizabeth City; a son, Darren Gregory and wife Claudia of GA; a sister, Sandra Brinkley of Camden; a brother, Harry "Dody" Gregory and wife Linda of Hertford; two grandchildren, Chasity Harris and husband Ryan of Elizabeth City and Angie Gregory of GA; and two great grandchildren, Cheyenne Harris and Kaden Harris of Elizabeth City. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Luther Glenn Gregory, Bobby Gregory, Sterling Gregory, and brother in law Otis Brinkley.A special thank you to the Currituck House and Albemarle Hospice staffs for the loving care shown to Buddy.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. R. L. Parker and the Rev. James Harrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to Victory Christian School, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gregory family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close