Andrew "Buddy" Gregory
MOYOCK - Andrew "Buddy" Gregory, 80, of Moyock Landing Drive, Moyock, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Currituck House in Barco, NC. Born in Camden County on September 4, 1939 to the late Fletcher Gregory and Wilma Gilbert Gregory, he was the husband of Rebecca Duncan Gregory of the home. Buddy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and retired owner of Buddy Gregory's Body Shop. He loved his Lord and Savior, and his family. Buddy was a lifelong musician and had a generous heart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debi Smith and husband Skip of Elizabeth City; a son, Darren Gregory and wife Claudia of GA; a sister, Sandra Brinkley of Camden; a brother, Harry "Dody" Gregory and wife Linda of Hertford; two grandchildren, Chasity Harris and husband Ryan of Elizabeth City and Angie Gregory of GA; and two great grandchildren, Cheyenne Harris and Kaden Harris of Elizabeth City. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Luther Glenn Gregory, Bobby Gregory, Sterling Gregory, and brother in law Otis Brinkley.
A special thank you to the Currituck House and Albemarle Hospice staffs for the loving care shown to Buddy.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. R. L. Parker and the Rev. James Harrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to Victory Christian School, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gregory family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 9, 2020