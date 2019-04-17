Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Andrew Stanford "Andy" Jackson



ELIZABETH CITY - Andrew Stanford "Andy" Jackson, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born on March 23, 1952, in Pasquotank County, he was the son of the late John Keaton Jackson and Elizabeth Ives Jackson, and the husband of the late Jeanne Bray Jackson.



Andy was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, under the watchful eye of his grandfather, Albert Jackson, a long-time church Elder. In later years, he joined his wife as a member of City Road Methodist Church. He is survived by a sister, Cynthia Jackson Simpson of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and two brothers, John Keaton Jackson, Jr., of South Korea, and George Stevens Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Betsy Ives Jackson Wright, and two brothers, William Albert Jackson; and Russell Ray Jackson.



Among his many blessings was his close relationship with his in-law relatives, Gwen Bray, mother of Jeanne; Sharon (Sissy) Jackson, wife of Rusty; Blair Jackson, wife of George; and Jimmy Wright, husband of Betsy. Their affection for him was particularly evidenced following the untimely death of his wife, Jeanne, and in the past two years. In addition, throughout his many recent stays, he received excellent medical treatment and personal attention from Norfolk Sentara and Albemarle Sentara hospitals, as well as from Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, and Concordia Transitional Care.



Following graduation from Northeastern High School, Andy attended East Carolina University, and then returned to Elizabeth City, where he joined high school chums, Milton Aydlett and Bobby Saunders, to form Odd Jobs, Unltd. Thereafter he partnered with Tony Bright, in operating first the Loading Zone, and later BJ's, a downtown eatery and nightspot. Having shadowed his father for untold hours as a youth, addressing and resolving virtually any kind of mechanical or electrical problem, he was well prepared to transit into the electrician's trade when BJ's closed, working first for David Lunsford at Electric Motor Rewinding, and then, upon receiving his state license, as the owner of Jackson Electric.



Among the legions of his friends and acquaintances, many will probably jokingly remember Andy as a true jack-of-all-trades, and master of none. At least in part, this was by grand design. Andy was named for his maternal great-great-grandfathers, Andrew Burrus and Stanford Fulcher, watermen from Englehard and Manns Harbor. His demeanor reflected his deep Dismalian roots: a surface-level grumble barely masking an ever-present willingness to lend a hand, an aversion to being directed in his affairs, and a wariness for the trappings of privilege. Other than the unexpected loss of his wife at too young an age, he was a happy man.



There will be a memorial service on Monday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford's Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball. The family will receive friends immediately afterwards. Andy and Jeanne had no children, however, they took great pleasure as stand-in parents, both for Jeanne's students, and especially for their nieces and nephews. Both would be pleased if persons wanting to make memorial donations directed them towards the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public School Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2453. Elizabeth City, NC 27909 , or another charity focusing on youth building. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Jackson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



