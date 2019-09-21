Andy Proctor
EDENTON - Anthony Judson "Andy" Proctor, Sr., 63, of 183 Levi Creecy Road, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in his home.
Andy was born in Chowan County and was the son of Deedie Mae Jones Proctor of Hertford and the late E. J. Proctor, Jr. An LP delivery driver for Crossroads Fuel Service, he was a member of Yeopim Baptist Church. Family, friends, and fishing were enjoyments he cherished.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Kathy Griffin Proctor, who died in September of 2017.
With his mother, he is survived by his sons, A.J. Proctor, Jr. (Sammie Wyatt) of Edenton, and Brock Justin Proctor (Kourtney Eure) of Hertford; his brother, Jeff Proctor of Hertford; and two granddaughters, Abigail Eure Proctor and Ally Jayden Proctor.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 21, 2019