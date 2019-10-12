Angela Jones Simpson
ELIZABETH CITY - Angela Jones Simpson, 66, of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born August 3, 1953 to the late James Willard Jones and Pearl Lewis Jones and was the wife of the late Joseph Michael Simpson. She was a retired schoolteacher and a member of Victory Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Valerie Weatherly and husband Larry; two grandchildren, Julianne Pearl Simpson and Savana Lynn Weatherly; and a brother Marion "Peaches" Jones. She was predeceased by a sister Sylvia J. Witt.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Dan Moore. Viewing and visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. A private burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Simpson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 12, 2019