ELIZABETH CITY - Dr. Ann Parkinson, age 73, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1946 to the late Laurel G. Parkinson and Henrietta M. Leebrick Parkinson and grew up in Pelham, NY and Kennilworth, Illinois, graduating from New Trier H.S. in Winnetka, Illinois. She was a graduate of Purdue University and held a Doctor of Philosophy in Education degree from the University of South Florida. She retired as the director of the Learning Lab at the College of the Albemarle after 20 years and a lifetime of teaching. She loved to quilt and crochet, but mostly she loved to make things for the people she loved and cared about. Ann was a member of the Church of the Redeemer, and for a time, sang in the choir. Singing and music always brought her great joy.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Pereira and husband Rich of Ridgefeld, CT; three grandchildren, Jack, Eric and Luke; a brother, K. C. Parkinson of Manchester, CT; and a brother and sister of the heart, Wanda and M. C. Halstead. She was preceded in death by a brother, John K. Parkinson. She cherished her family, but she was most proud of her role as a grandmother. "Gamma" to her boys, always loved her time with her grandsons; travelling, attending school concerts, and cheering them on in hockey games. Later in life, she connected to so many people through the Facebook community. She truly cherished the friendships gained through her online connections.
