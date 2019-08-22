|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann T. Askew.
|
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Ann T. Askew
ELIZABETH CITY - Ann Rogers Thurston Askew, 81, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born November 28, 1937 in Old Town, ME to the late Guy J. Thurston and Madeline M. Rogers Thurston and was the widow of Thomas Harrell and John W. Askew, Jr.
She is survived by children, Rhonda Mayer (Greg), Belinda Arnold, Donna Dean (Keith), Katrina Barnes (Bob), Rodney Young (Cathy) Gary Harrell (Vickie), Mike Harrell (Judy), J. W. Askew, III (Anne); two brothers, Roy Thurston (Janet), Alan Thurston (Betty); sixteen grandchildren, Rachel Mayer, Sam Mayer, Alicia Arnold, Wayne Arnold, Jeffrey Arnold, Bruce Stallings, Heather Ambrose, Joseph Ambrose, Jessica Ambrose, Bobby Barnes, Brandi Barnes, Cody Young, Kyle Young, Shelbi Young, Lacey Kilgore, and Taylor Harrell; seven great grandchildren, Kai, Brycen, Brayden, Brandon, Mason, Elaina, and Griffin; and her loyal dog companion Jack Askew. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Nona Sibley; a brother, Robert J. Thurston; and a son-in-law Jerry W. Arnold.
She was a retired seamstress, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and caregiver for her late husbands. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, dancing, country music, and volunteering at the senior center teaching crafts. She was an avid bingo player and bargain shopper.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and, at other times, at the residence of her daughter and husband, Katrina and Bob Barnes, 405 Queenswood Boulevard, Elizabeth City, NC. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Askew family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 22, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|