Annette Davis Burgess
ELIZABETH CITY - Annette Davis Burgess, age 81, of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 17, 1937 to the late James and Hattie Holmes Davis, she was the wife of Willis Burgess, Jr. Mrs. Burgess was a lifelong member of First Christian Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Linda, and her son, Bret, and his wife, Kim, along with two special girls dear to her heart, Emma and Abby Cohen. She was predeceased by her brother, Miles Davis.
A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with Pastor Donald Waltz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Burgess family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on July 17, 2019