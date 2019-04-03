Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Annette Godfrey Cuthrell



ELIZABETH CITY - Annette Godfrey Cuthrell, 86, went to be with our Lord, Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Andrew and Martha Ferrell Bray. She was predeceased by husbands, Clyde Lee Godfrey and Dennis Cuthrell, Jr; siblings, Lessie Knowles, Louise Tuttle and James Bray; and a nephew, Jimmy Bray. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City and the South Norfolk



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Vertley G. White (Harold); son, Dalton Lee Godfrey; brother, William Jay Bray (Dorothy); grandchildren, Jeannie Garrett (Chris), Carl VanHorn (Shelley) and Kimberly Godfrey; great-grandchildren, Scottie VanHorn (Caitlin), Kristina Lynch (Kenny), Jessica Langley (Jeff), Chelsea White (William), Alyssa VanHorn, Cale Vanhorn, Hunter Bundy and Austin Mills; great-great-grandchildren, Alayna and Lilah VanHorn, Jackson and Deacon Langley, Taylor Matthews, Tyler Bass and London White; 4 nieces; 2 nephews; caregiver, Beverly Outslay; numerous extended family members and dear friends; and best friend, Janet Hill. Also a special thank you to Sentara Homecare and Sentara Albemarle Hospital, she received excellent care from all who touched her life.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11 am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23320. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home of her daughter, Vertley G. White, 759 Creek Rd., Elizabeth City, NC. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit to view service live and to offer a note of condolence to the family.



As published in The Daily Advance

1112 Kempsville Rd

Chesapeake , VA 23322

