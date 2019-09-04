Annette Hollowell Downum
EDENTON - Annette Hollowell Downum, 83, of Queen Anne Drive, died Monday, September 2, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Downum was born in Gates County on January 7, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Frelian and Virgie Parks Hollowell. A retired receptionist, she had worked with her husband, the late Dr. Allen F. Downum, Sr. in his Optometry office. She was a member of Edenton United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marcelle "Mike" Hollowell; and by a brother-in-law, Ray Lamb.
Surviving are her sister, Faye H. Lamb of Edenton; her brother, Ellis Norman Hollowell and wife, Carol, of Suffolk, VA; her sister-in-law, Paige Hollowell of Edenton; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Dr. Downum's children, Dr. A.F. "Jerry" Downum, Jr. and wife, Nancy, and Linda Downum Byrum and husband, Fred; and their extended families.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Valerie Tyson. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 643, or to the Edenton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, both in Edenton, NC 27932.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com . As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 4, 2019