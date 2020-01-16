Annie M. Boston



ELIZABETH CITY - Annie M. Boston, 86 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Sentara Norfolk General Heart Hospital.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. At other times friends of the family can convene at the home of the deceased, 203 Melonie Drive, Elizabeth City, NC.



She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Evelyn Louise Boston and Yolanda B. Sutton (Jimmie) both of Elizabeth City, NC; two grandsons, Kevin Sutton and LyCurtis Sutton; great grandchildren, SGT Tre'Sean Elliott (Ashley), Kanesha Sutton and Rhynique Brown; one great-great grandson, Aiden Elliott; one sister-in-law, Josephine Oliver; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to assist the family. As published in The Daily Advance

