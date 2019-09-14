Annie Ruth Barrow
ELIZABETH CITY - Annie Ruth Barrow entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, September 17,2019 at 12:00 noon, St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will take place Monday from 4-7:00pm with family receiving friends from 5:30 -7:00pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Barrow leaves to cherish her memories: husband William Burton of Elizabeth City, son, Brett Allen Barrow (Risa), of Austin Texas, sister Muriel Spence, two grandchildren , four great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
You may sign the online guest book at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Barrow family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 14, 2019