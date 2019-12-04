The Daily Advance

Annie W. Long (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
New Life Assembly of God Church
Visitation
Following Services
Burial
Following Services
West Lawn Cemetery.
Obituary
Annie W. Long

ELIZABETH CITY - Annie Elizabeth Williams Long, 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Brookedale Nursing Home. She was born December 22, 1927 in Pasquotank County to the late Percy Bryant Williams and Sally Linder White Williams and was the widow of Hallard LeRoy Long. She was a salesclerk at Belk's and a member of New Life Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia A. Hill of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Michael Alan Butzlaff of Butner, NC; a sister, Lina DuBay of Grayslake, IL; two grandsons, Chris Hill of Elizabeth City, NC and Travis Hill of Orlando, FL and two great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to New Life Assembly of God Church, 1958 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Long family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.

