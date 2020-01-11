Arlene Kay Owney
ELIZABETH CITY - Arlene Kay Owney, age 64, of 1034 Perkins Lane Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 11, 1955 she was the daughter of Barbara Harrell Owney and the late Henry Clay Owney. Arlene was a member of Towne South Church of Christ and worked as an office administrator for the Department of Public Safety.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Nettie Broyles and husband Matt of Elizabeth City; her companion, David Russell; a brother, Michael Clay Owney and wife Sandy of IN; and a grandson, Bryson Broyles of Elizabeth City. She was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Andrew Owney.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Towne South Church of Christ, officiated by Minister Brad Giffen and Jonathan Snoots. Burial will be in Highland Park Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Towne South Church of Christ Building Fund, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Mid Atlantic Christian University, 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Owney family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 11, 2020