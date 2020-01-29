Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Marie Davis. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Service 3:00 PM Journey Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Marie Davis



ELIZABETH CITY - Arlene Marie "Chiki" Davis, age 75, of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born in Johnson City, NY to the late Walter Kaminsky and Norma Harder Lee. She was the beloved wife of Paul H. Davis, from their exchange of vows on the back ramp of a Coast Guard C-130 through twenty-eight years of precious memories. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was an active member of Journey Christian Church, the Red Hat Society, and the Pasquotank County Senior Center Art Class. Although never enlisted, she served faithfully for many years as a Coast Guard spouse and was employed as a civilian on multiple USCG bases. She obtained an associate degree from The College of the Albemarle in 1987 and a diploma from the Sheffield School of Interior Design.



Throughout her life she enjoyed participating in the fine arts including dance, art, crafting, photography, videography, porcelain doll and clay model making. Upon retirement she dedicated much of her time to many of these pursuits. Although her creative nature was expressed through many projects throughout the years, her family and friends always came first, and she will be deeply missed.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Ken "Kenny" Branam, Jr. (Melody) of Elizabeth City, Tony Branam of Granada Hills, CA, and Graham Davis (Jocelyn) of Elizabeth City; and eight grandchildren, Kenneth, Timothy, James, Elizabeth, Anna Lorraine, Addie Marie, Joey and M.J. Also surviving are her siblings, Linda Giovo (Marty) of St. Petersburg, FL, Paul Kaminsky (Maureen) of Middleburg, FL, Rick Kaminsky of Tamp, FL. She is also survived by her beloved mother-in-law, Ann Davis of Elizabeth City, NC. She was pre-deceased by a daughter of the heart Antonella Bobbick of Granada Hills, CA.



A commemorative service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Journey Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Emmett Murphy. Memorial donations may be made to the . The family would like to thank Albemarle Home Care & Hospice for their assistance.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Davis family.



