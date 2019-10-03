Armatha (Macy) L. Madison
ELIZABETH CITY - Armatha (Macy) L Madison, 78, of Elizabeth City NC and formerly of Hampton Roads Virginia, peacefully began her journey home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Johnson Sr. and Ruth L. Johnson; and siblings, Richard E. Johnson and Anthony W. Johnson.
She is survived by two children, Cindy L Madison and Richard T Madison, III; siblings, William A Johnson,Jr, Frances J Gilmore, and Arthur R Johnson(Betty Rea); 4 grandchildren Stephanie Coble (Jay), Richard (Woody) T. Madison,IV (Meredith), Bryant (Brodi) D Madison and Ian W. Scheidemantel; 2 great-grandchildren, Ezra and Paxton Coble; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5pm, at LaCrosse Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1518 Mallory Street, Hampton Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Daily Advance from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019