The Daily Advance

Armatha L. (Macy) Madison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armatha L. (Macy) Madison.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Armatha (Macy) L. Madison

ELIZABETH CITY - Armatha (Macy) L Madison, 78, of Elizabeth City NC and formerly of Hampton Roads Virginia, peacefully began her journey home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Johnson Sr. and Ruth L. Johnson; and siblings, Richard E. Johnson and Anthony W. Johnson.

She is survived by two children, Cindy L Madison and Richard T Madison, III; siblings, William A Johnson,Jr, Frances J Gilmore, and Arthur R Johnson(Betty Rea); 4 grandchildren Stephanie Coble (Jay), Richard (Woody) T. Madison,IV (Meredith), Bryant (Brodi) D Madison and Ian W. Scheidemantel; 2 great-grandchildren, Ezra and Paxton Coble; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5pm, at LaCrosse Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1518 Mallory Street, Hampton Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.