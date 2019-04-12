Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Ray "Butch" Turner. View Sign





HERTFORD - Arthur Ray "Butch" Turner age 68 of Hertford, NC passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr Pastor and Presiding Elder Fondella Leigh, officiating. He will lie in state from 11:00 am until time of service. Interment will be in the Porters Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery. The family is receiving friends at the home of his son, Shawn Mallory, 3201 Bruin Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23321.



He is survived by two children; Letitia Renee(Tracy) Bell of Kernersville, NC and Shawn (Tracy) Mallory of Chesapeake, VA; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Hilda Whidbee of Norfolk, VA; two brothers, James Turner and Carson Hurdle of Hertford, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to



Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance

609 Hull Dr

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

