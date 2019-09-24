The Daily Advance

Arvin Q. Mullen

Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Lebanon AME Zion Church
Obituary
Arvin Q. Mullen

ELIZABETH CITY - Arvin Q. Mullen, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Celebration of life service will take place Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mt Lebanon AME Zion Church. Viewing will take place on Thursday form 4-7pm with the family receiving friends from 5:30 from 7pm at the funeral home.

Arvin leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Ernestine Mullen; two sons, Ernest Mullen and Sean Mullen, both of Alexandria, VA; two sisters, Constine Mann and Gladys Taylor Porter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Mullen family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 24, 2019
