Arvon Lee Midgett
DUNN - Arvon Lee Midgett, age 92, passed away suddenly on June 4, 2019 at Betsy Johnson Hospital, Dunn, NC. He was born in Southport, NC on October 17, 1926 to the late Sumner Kimball Midgett and Minnie Gertrude Gard Midgett. He was a Master Sergeant in the Army and a tank commander who served his country honorably in the Korean War and made a career of serving his country. He lived most of his life in Norfolk, VA.
He is survived by his daughter, Terry Midgett Denno of Coats, NC; grandchildren, Desirae Denno, Jordan Denno, William Midgett, Danielle Seymour and Caelan Crawford; and great grandchildren, Gabriel Denno, Asher Denno and Nina Midgett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy Midgett, and his brothers, Sumner K. Midgett, Jr. and Maxton Midgett.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, in New Hollywood Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Billy Royal and with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and escort provided by the Patriot Guard Riders. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Midgett family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
