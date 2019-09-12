Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley Nicole Larimore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ashley Nicole Larimore



ELIZABETH CITY - Ashley Nicole Larimore, 21, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC, where her life began weighing only 1 lbs. 12 oz. She has been a warrior from her very first breaths.



Trying to describe Ashley in a few words is nearly impossible. She was radiant, overflowing with the love and light of Jesus, joyful, happy, giving, compassionate, and empathetic.



Ashley's life has always been grounded by her faith, family, and desire to put others before herself. She continued to demonstrate her giving spirit until her last moments on this earth. As a double heart transplant recipient, and the granddaughter of a double heart transplant recipient, being an organ donor was something important to Ashley. Through the gift of organ donation, she was able to give hope and another chance at life to others.



Ask anyone about Ashley and the first thing they probably would mention is her smile. It seemed to brighten up any room. In looking through hundreds of pictures over the last few days, it was impossible to find one of Ashley where her smile wasn't shining brightly. Ashley was an active member of Garris Chapel United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, helping with the youth, and loving on the babies of the church.



While her faith and family were her top priorities, Ashley has a long list of other loves. Duke basketball was near the very top of this list. This past March, she attended the ACC Tournament for her Make-A-Wish trip, where she witnessed Duke cut down the nets as the ACC Tournament champions from her courtside seats!



Ashley was attending UNC-Greensboro and had recently been accepted into the School of Nursing to continue the pursuit of her dream of becoming a nurse practitioner with the Pediatric Cardiology Transplant team at Duke Children's Hospital.



Ashley is survived by her parents, Greg and Linda Larimore of Goldsboro, NC; brother, Daniel Larimore of Goldsboro, NC; grandmother, Eleanor Grant of Goldsboro, NC; Aunts and Uncles: Angela and Steve Neal of Gastonia, NC; Donna Grant of Raleigh, NC; Dr. Terry Grant and Dr. Marilue Cook of Goldsboro, NC; Jan and Kevin Shaw of Reidsville, NC; and Cousins: Kristin and Kyle Winchester, Kimberly Neal, Madelyn Shaw, Audrey Shaw, Adelaide Shaw, Wright Preston Winchester, and Anna Gray Winchester.



Ashley was preceded in death by her twin brother, Matthew Larimore; and Grandparents: Elvin Grant, of Goldsboro, NC; and Gene and Sybil Larimore, of Reidsville, NC



A special thank you to all her amazing doctors, nurses, and the staff of Duke University Hospital who continuously provided excellent care and support to her and the family from day one of her life.



A service celebrating Ashley's life will be held Saturday, September 14th at 2 pm at Garris Chapel United Methodist Church in LaGrange, NC, with Pastors Adam Brinkley and Gabe Mitchell officiating. There will be a time of fellowship with the family following the service.



If you plan to attend the service, the family kindly requests that you come with a favorite memory of Ashley or a funny story. Cards will be available for you to share these memories with the family. Her family prays that they will always honor her legacy by shining God's light in her memory. Ashley will be laid to rest with her twin brother in Montlawn Cemetery in Raleigh on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Carolina Donor Services, 909 E. Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858; Garris Chapel United Methodist Church, 823 Piney Grove Church Road, LaGrange, NC 28551; or the MIX 101.5 Radiothon for Duke Children's Hospital, 3100 Highwoods Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604.



