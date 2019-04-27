Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aubrey Davis Dowdy Sr.. View Sign Service Information Gallop Funeral Services 6917 S Croatan Hwy Nags Head , NC 27959 (252)-449-8695 Send Flowers Obituary

Aubrey Davis Dowdy, Sr.GRANDY - Aubrey Davis Dowdy, Sr., 93, of Grandy NC, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Grandy on September 11, 1925, the son of the late Farmers Alliance and Carrie Haymond Dowdy.He served in the Navy during WWII . Upon being discharged from the Navy, he returned to Grandy and pursued his love for driving a long-distance truck for 25 years. After leaving his career as a truck driver, he went to work for dealerships in Elizabeth City. Later, he opened his own business, Dowdy Motors in Grandy. Of all his accomplishments, his greatest joy was taking an interest in his family's experiences and accomplishments.Surviving is his wife of 75 years, Gloria Walker Dowdy; two daughters, Gwen Harris (Donnie Paul) and Bev Brown; a son, Dave Dowdy Jr. (Winona); and preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley Dowdy; survived by one granddaughter, Selena Simpson (Ben) who after her mother passed away was raised by her grandparents. Aubrey is also survived by four grandsons; Steve Wright (Michelle), Bryan Wright (Leila), Chris Dowdy (Shannon) and Matt Dowdy (Stephanie); nine great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.Aubrey was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.Funeral services will be held 3pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Poplar Branch Baptist Church and will be conducted by Dr. Tom Meyers and Rev. James Harrington. Friends and family may view at church one hour prior. The family will receive friends at the home at all other times. Interment will be held at a later date.Contributions in his memory may be made to Poplar Branch Baptist Church, Lower Currituck Fire Department or Community Hospice.Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com .Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 27, 2019

