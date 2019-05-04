Aubrey Keith Burgess
SHILOH - Aubrey Keith Burgess, age 67, of S. Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, NC passed away at UNC Memorial Hospital, Chapel Hill, NC on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Born in Elizabeth City on February 27, 1952 to Wilse B. and Portia Lee McPherson Burgess, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Vickie Sawyer Burgess, for 47 years. He served his country honorably with the National Guard and was a brick mason by trade in construction. A member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Old Trap, he was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #53 A. F. & A. M. and the Sound Road Hunting Club.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kristi White of Camden, NC; a brother, Grant Burgess, and his wife, Kathryn, of Elizabeth City, NC; and two grandchildren, D. J. White and Ayden White. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilse and Pollie Burgess and Norman and Alida Burgess; his in-laws, Charlie and Mary Dean Sawyer; and a son-in-law, Donnell White, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Wood.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Burgess family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on May 4, 2019