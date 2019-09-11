Audrey Geneva Ferebee
ELIZABETH CITY - Audrey Geneva Ferebee, age 87 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Waterbrooke Assistant Living in Elizabeth City.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, South Mills, NC. Interment will follow in the New Burying Ground Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Wednesday at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased at 218 Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: four children, Maggelene Ferebee of Burlington, NC, Sylvester L. Ferebee (Paula) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Andrew Ferebee of Bowie, MD and Brian Ferebee (Kate) of Lakewood, Co; one sister, Yvonne Mosley (Wade) of Georgia; thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to service the family of Mother Ferebee with love, care and uncompromising dignity. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 11, 2019