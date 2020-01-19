Audrey Margaret Littlejohn



CORAPEAKE - Mrs. Audrey Margaret Littlejohn, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her residence in Corapeake, North Carolina. A native of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Mrs. Audrey Margaret Littlejohn was born on December 14, 1942. Mrs. Littlejohn was a retired school teacher with the Washington, D.C. Public School System. She was the proud wife of Rev. Willie A. Littlejohn for 54 years.



The wake will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church located at 320 Culpepper Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909.



Mrs. Littlejohn's Homegoing Celebration on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 will begin with the viewing at 10:00 A.M. followed by services at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909.



On Friday, January 24, 2020 at Union Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington, D.C. 20018, visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by services at 11:00 A.M.



Arrangements by Hertford County Undertakers in Winton, North Carolina. As published in The Daily Advance

