Audrey Nell Sawyer

  • "Glenn, Ruby and Wayne, Please accept our heartfelt..."
    - Minnie Lewis - Herring
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Michelle Bryant
  • "Ruby, Glenn, and Wayne, Sending our condolences and prayers..."
    - Eva & Ella Brown
  • "We're praying that God will continue to bless you and your..."
    - Michael & Jackie Gregory
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Nannette Turner-Williams

ELIZABETH CITY - Audrey Nell Sawyer entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Celebration of Life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 will be held at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Viewing on Monday from 4-7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Audrey leaves to cherish memories: husband, James E. Sawyer Sr.; daughter, Deloris Sawyer; son, James Sawyer, Jr.; 6 grandchildren: sister, Ruby Abbott(Jarvis); brothers, Wayne Griffin (Wilma)and Glenn Basnight, all of Elizabeth City NC; and a host of relatives and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Sawyer family. As published in The Daily Advance
Funeral Home
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 21, 2019
