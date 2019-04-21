Audrey Nell Sawyer
ELIZABETH CITY - Audrey Nell Sawyer entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Celebration of Life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 will be held at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Viewing on Monday from 4-7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Audrey leaves to cherish memories: husband, James E. Sawyer Sr.; daughter, Deloris Sawyer; son, James Sawyer, Jr.; 6 grandchildren: sister, Ruby Abbott(Jarvis); brothers, Wayne Griffin (Wilma)and Glenn Basnight, all of Elizabeth City NC; and a host of relatives and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 21, 2019