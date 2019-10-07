Audrey Russell Layden
ELIZABETH CITY - Audrey Russell Layden, 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born September 25, 1928 to the late Robert Russell and Rosa Story Russell and was the widow of H. M. Layden, Sr. She was owner and operator of a general store, a member of Berea Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Mrs. Layden is survived by two sons, Henry Layden, Jr. (Betty Jo) and Russell Layden (Linda) all of Elizabeth City; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sisters, Rosa Sue Breisch, Eva Dell Riggs, Virginia Perry and Eula Faye Spruill all of Elizabeth City and Mary Wiley of Louisiana; and a very special friend, Buddy Pierce. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanie Hayman; sisters, Mittie Jean Layden, Barbara "Teenie Girl" Owens and JoAnne Boswell; and brothers, Mordecai Russell, Thomas Russell, Clinton Russell and Haywood "Big Boy" Russell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Randy Ward. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Layden family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 7, 2019