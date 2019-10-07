The Daily Advance

Audrey Russell Layden (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Russell Layden.
Service Information
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-335-4395
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Audrey Russell Layden

ELIZABETH CITY - Audrey Russell Layden, 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born September 25, 1928 to the late Robert Russell and Rosa Story Russell and was the widow of H. M. Layden, Sr. She was owner and operator of a general store, a member of Berea Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Mrs. Layden is survived by two sons, Henry Layden, Jr. (Betty Jo) and Russell Layden (Linda) all of Elizabeth City; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sisters, Rosa Sue Breisch, Eva Dell Riggs, Virginia Perry and Eula Faye Spruill all of Elizabeth City and Mary Wiley of Louisiana; and a very special friend, Buddy Pierce. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanie Hayman; sisters, Mittie Jean Layden, Barbara "Teenie Girl" Owens and JoAnne Boswell; and brothers, Mordecai Russell, Thomas Russell, Clinton Russell and Haywood "Big Boy" Russell.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Randy Ward. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Layden family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.