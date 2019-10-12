Barbara Ann O'Bryan Brower
ELIZABETH CITY - Barbara Ann O'Bryan Brower, age 86, of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Heritage Care - Elizabeth City. Born in Boston, MA on February 15, 1933 to the late Clifton Eugene O'Bryan and Ruth Horne; O'Bryan, she was the widow of Elbert Lee Brower. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she was the former bookkeeper. Barbara loved crossword puzzles, music and singing, and enjoyed delivering meals on wheels.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Ellen Brower Rhodes of Josephine, TX; a son, Gary Alden Brower and his wife, Sherry Williams Brower, of Edenton, NC; grandchildren, Ruth, Clayton, Joshua, Christopher, Rebekah, Jason, Kristi and Jonathan; and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Leanne Brower.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at New Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Gary Williams. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brower family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 12, 2019