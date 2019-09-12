Barbara Ann Russell
ELIZABETH CITY - Barbara Ann Russell, age 82, of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center in Barco, NC. Born on October 2, 1936 in Williamsburg, VA to the late Ernest Douglas Wood and Ida Ruth Carroll Wood, she was the widow of John C. Russell.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Doughtie of NC and Sharon Ann Parker of VA; her sons, Laural Douglas Kimbro (Rosemary) of VA, Paul Davis Kimbro (Delisha) of MI, and Ernest Clinton Russell of VA; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth George Kimbro, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Allen Jeffers officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel and at all other times at 116 Troy Drive, Elizabeth City, NC. Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk, VA. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Russell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 12, 2019