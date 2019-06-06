Barbara Dawn Hobbs Blanchard
SUNBURY - Barbara Dawn Hobbs Blanchard, 87, of 369 NC 32 North, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in her home.
Mrs. Blanchard was born in Gates County on October 14, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Percy D. and Eva Barnes Hobbs. The retired Assistant Vice President of the Sunbury branch of First Citizens Bank (formerly Farmers Bank of Sunbury), she was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and its Mary Magdalene Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ward G. Blanchard; her sister, Edith Lee; and by brothers, Edward, Walter, Tommy, and James "Tooter" Hobbs.
Surviving are two daughters, Annette Blanchard Weisheit, and Brenda Blanchard Parker and husband, Emmitt, all of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Shawn-Luke Weisheit, Albert Ward Weisheit, and Abbigail Dawn Boseman; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Beulah Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Tom Hall and the Rev. Greg Jernigan. Burial will follow in the family plot at Warwick Baptist Church. Friends may join the family in the social hall of Warwick Baptist Church immediately following the graveside rites, or all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 101, Sunbury, NC 27979.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 6, 2019