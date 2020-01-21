Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara M. Conger. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Memorial service 2:00 PM Saint Paul's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara M. Conger



EDENTON - Barbara Anne Mobley Conger, 87, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Elizabeth City.



Mrs. Conger was born in Martin County on November 14, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Mack Kelly and Ethel Dickens Mobley. Reared in Rocky Mount, she was educated in its school system, and was a loving and devoted wife and mother.



Active in many community clubs and events, including being President of both the Edenton Women's Club and the Chowan Arts Council, in 1996 she was recognized with the Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. She was faithful and active member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church where she was a member of both the Adult Choir and the Altar Guild.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Conger, Jr., and by her brother, Dr. Billy T. Mobley.



Surviving are her children, Kim Cooper (husband Gary) of Elizabeth City and Kel Elmore (wife Kathleen) of Edenton; four grandchildren, Graham Elmore (wife Kelsey, and their daughter, Palmer) of Wilmington, Hollis Elmore of Durham, and Miles Cooper and Miriam Cooper, both of Raleigh.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Saint Paul's Episcopal Church and will be officiated by The Reverend J. Malone Gilliam. The burial will follow in the church memorial garden. Friends may join the family in the Parish House immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 548, Edenton, NC 27932, or to Christ Episcopal Church, 200 South McMorrine Street, or Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 189, both in Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



The family would like to thank the staffs of Brookdale Senior Living and Albemarle Home Care & Hospice for their kindness and loving care given their mother and grandmother.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



