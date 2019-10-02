Barbara Moye Twine
EDENTON - Mrs. Barbara Moye Twine, Edenton, NC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Warrens Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Edenton, NC at 1:00 pm. She will lie in state from 12:00 noon until time of service. The family will receive friends in the lobby of Hampton Inn Hotel, Edenton, NC from 6:00-7:30 pm.
Mrs. Twine leaves to cherish her memories: loving son, Todd Twine (Jarona), Raleigh, NC; three sisters, Ruth Hill (Harold), Emma Lawrence (Jerry) and Maxine Moye; two brothers, Robert Moye (Gwendolyn) and Joseph Moye; and a host of grandchildren,nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 2, 2019