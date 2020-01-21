Barbara 'Bobbie' Sawyer Lane
HERTFORD - Barbara 'Bobbie' Sawyer Lane, widow of A.L. Lane, left this earthly life Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Mason and Ruby Cartwright Sawyer.
She is celebrated in loving memory by son; Barry Lane (Peggy), daughter; Debra (Debbie) Libby, son Mark Lane; granddaughters ;Tracy Ayscue Jones, Jessica Terpstra, Lisa Lane Rabe, Kaela Lester Blackburn, Sarah Joanna Lane Carroll, Rebekka Libby; grandsons; Bryan Lane, Jesse Terpstra, Scott Lester, Michael Libby; twelve great-grandchildren, sister; Peggy Sawyer Byrum (Lyonel); brothers Martin Sawyer (Linda), Jimmy Sawyer (Brona), special 'sisters'; Yvonne Ferrell Sawyer, Brenda Stallings Sawyer and sister-in-law Darlene Dayton Lane.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 25 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Herford NC. A special 'Thank You' to Mebane Ridge Memory Care, Alamance Regional Hospital, and Hospice of Alamance/Caswell for their professional and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, gifts are requested to Hospice of Alamance/Caswell918 Chapel Hill Road-Burlington NC 27215 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/support.
You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 21, 2020