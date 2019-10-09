Barry Maxey Smith
WASHINGTON - Barry Maxey Smith, 63, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Smith Funeral Service Chapel in Greenville, NC.
Barry was born in Suffolk, VA, living much of his life in Elizabeth City, NC, and the remainder of his life in Washington, NC. His entire career was in the automotive industry - having worked as a mechanic, service manager, salesman, sales manager, general manager, and owner of a dealership - but his true passion was being on the water, boating and fishing.
He was the son of the late Clayton Maxey Smith and Euna 'Betsy' Hughes Smith, and widower of his beloved wife, Robin Spence Smith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Stuart) Lebruska of Topeka, KS, and Daphne (Mark) Forster of Farmville, NC; four grandchildren, Makayla Lebruska, Lauren Lebruska, Wyatt Forster, and Jemma Forster; and sister, Cheryl (Phil) Sawyer of Camden, NC.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Advance
