Bessie Jones Winslow
ELIZABETH CITY - Bessie Jones Winslow, age 91, of Wellfield Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. A native of Camden, NC, she was born on December 31, 1927 to the late Tommie Staples, Sr. and Lucinda Riggs Staples, and was the wife of Otho I. Winslow, Jr. She was a box maker at a paper company who worked hard, loved to bake and cook for her family and was faithful to the Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by a son, Everett Wayne Jones of OK; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Diane Fightmaster (Joey) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a stepson, Michael Allen Winslow also of Elizabeth City, NC; sisters, Odell Watkins (J. W.) of Camden, NC, Shirley Lane (Willis) of Manassas, VA, and Barbara Blair of Jeffersonville, IN; granddaughter, Danielle Morgan (C. J.) and grandson, Chris Fightmaster (Jessica); three great grandchildren, Nora Morgan, Rebecca Morgan, and Harper Fightmaster. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Horace Jones, a sister, Mary Staples, two brothers, Tommy Staples, Jr. and William Earl "Monkey" Staples, and a stepdaughter, Debbie Morse of Sunbury, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Rick Lowery. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Winslow family.
