Betsy Brockett Dawson
ELIZABETH CITY - Betsy Brockett Dawson was born on February 16, 1951 and passed away on June 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, William "Shootie" Dawson and Louise Owens Dawson. Betsy is survived by her sister, Sylvia Dawson Williams; a nephew, Thomas W. Williams, IV; an aunt, Dillon Dawson Pollard; many cousins from the Dawson and Owens families; and her beloved cat, Kitty. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.
Betsy's extended family also included an incredibly wide group of close friends who were caring, helpful and loving.
During her lifetime, she worked as a guide at the Wright Brothers National Park Museum, as a realtor, and at the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce.
Betsy loved spending her summers on the Outer Banks and was a well-loved participant in many fishing tournaments.
Betsy's strong will and great personality helped her lead a full life in spite of health problems that plagued her from birth. She was very brave, even when in pain. She always tried to make the best of the situation and she was a caring friend to all she met.
There will be a memorial service, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Old Hollywood Cemetery on South Road Street, Elizabeth City. It will be followed by a Celebration of a Life Well Lived at the Foreman House Bed and Breakfast, 311 W. Church Street, because Betsy always loved a party.
Memorial donations may be made to the Francine Jones Sanders Fund with the ECPPS Education Foundation, P. O. Box 2453, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Dawson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 12, 2019