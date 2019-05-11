Betty E. Johnson
SUNBURY - Betty Sue East Johnson, 77, of 306 Bosley Road, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on June 19, 1941, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Sue Lee Ziegenhein East. A homemaker, in earlier years she was employed in Nutrition Services at Cradock High School in Portsmouth, and later after moving to Sunbury, was an in home caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of Newland United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 59 years, Lawrence A. Johnson; two daughters, Deborah Rigdon and husband, John, of New Kent, VA, and Tammy Lynn Lassiter and husband, Steven, of Sunbury; two sons, Terry L. Johnson and wife, Lisa, of Sunbury, and Andy Johnson and wife, Lisa, of Pearland, TX; a sister, Gloria Deal of Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Buddy East of Pittsboro; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Newland United Methodist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Dawne Hollis-Custer, the Rev. Garrett Lewis, and the Rev. Burt Pearce. Burial will follow in the Damascus Christian Church Cemetery in Sunbury. Friends may join the family on Monday at Newland U.M.C. the hour prior to services, and all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
