Betty Jeanine Cooper Basnight
ELIZABETH CITY - Betty Jeanine Cooper Basnight, age 69 of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born July 12, 1950 in Pasquotank County, NC to the late Dan Cooper and Claudie Smith Cooper. She is remembered for her kind and giving demeanor. She was always helping others. She loved her flowers, especially roses. Her favorite vacation was always at the beach, where she loved to fish.
She leaves behind her husband, Albert Rice; one daughter, Dana Hinnant (Brian) of Raleigh, NC; one son, Timothy Basnight (Sherrie) of Raleigh, NC; two step-sons, Albert Rice, III of Baltimore, MD and Justice Rice (Ashley) of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Gary Cooper (Sandy) of Elizabeth City, NC and Dan Cooper of Gulfport, MS; 11 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Diana Forbes.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers from Elizabeth City Health and Rehab and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, who were truly loving and caring towards Betty.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. The family will receive friends and family after the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Basnight family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 17, 2019