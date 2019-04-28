Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Cartwright Boyce. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Memorial service 2:00 PM Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Cartwright Boyce



HERTFORD - Betty Lou Cartwright Boyce, 76, of 192 Mill Road, passed from this life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home, where she was surrounded by her loving family.



Mrs. Boyce was born in Perquimans County on March 22, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Docky Cartwright and Fannie Harrell Cartwright Stallings, and spent her entire life in the Hertford area. Retired from Supak Clothing Manufacturing in Elizabeth City, she was a member of the Assembly of God faith.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Lee Boyce, Sr.; a grandson, Devin; five sisters, Marguerite, Myrtle, Katie, Fannie, and Anniebelle; and by five brothers, Horace, Oliver, Wayland, C.T., and James Edward.



Surviving are her children, David Lee Boyce, Jr. and wife, Kimberly, of Knightdale, Betty Darlene Sawyer and husband, Ricky, of Elizabeth City, and Danny Ray Boyce of Hertford; a sister, Evelyn Overton; a brother, Fenton Cartwright, both of Hertford; 9 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Preston Pitchford. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting



