ELIZABETH CITY - Betty Sugg Meggs, age 85, of Elizabeth City died peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was a native of Pitt County and grew up in New Bern, NC, the daughter of the late Wendell Davis Sugg and Natalie Joyner Sugg. She was the widow of Dr. David Phillip Meggs, Sr. As a graduate of East Carolina University, she accepted the job of Home Extension agent and moved to Elizabeth City in 1956. She was an avid supporter and former leader of 4-H. She taught Home Economics in the Camden County school system for twenty-five years; was the teacher of the year in Camden County and teacher of the year for the Eastern District of North Carolina Public Schools.



Betty loved her community. She served three terms as Elizabeth City Councilwoman and served as vice chair on the Board of Economic Development. She was instrumental in making Elizabeth City a "Coast Guard City" in 2015. She served on numerous boards including the Chamber of Commerce, ECSU Board of Visitors, Arts of the Albemarle, Museum of the Albemarle, Elizabeth City Education Foundation and many years on



Betty is survived by her children, David Phillip Meggs, Jr. (Sally) of Kitty Hawk, NC and Cathy Meggs Foreman (Paul) of Elizabeth City; her grandchildren, David Phillip Meggs, III and Catherine Carlee Foreman; her dear aunt, Pinky Joyner Harper of Deep Run, NC; twelve beloved nieces and nephews; two special sisters-in-law, Rachel and Lila who she adored; bridge club ladies who were friends for life, especially Ceci, Jane, Di and Pauline; and her second family, the Ambroses, of Southern Shores. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Bill Sugg, Jim Sugg and Thomas Sugg of New Bern and sister, Sarah Sugg Hill of Marietta, GA.



Betty's family expresses their most sincere gratitude to the staff of Waterbrooke, especially Yolanda and her crew, as well as to the wonderful caregivers of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Arts of the Albemarle, 516 East Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, The Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605, or any cause near and dear to Betty's heart.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive guests following the service and at all other times at the home of Cathy and Paul Foreman, 1515 Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City.











