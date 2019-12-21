Beulah Lane Rountree
ELIZABETH CITY - Beulah Lane Rountree, 91, of 746 Okisko Road, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Rountree was born in Perquimans County on December 22, 1927, and was the daughter of the late James Louis and Queen Elizabeth Trueblood Lane. Retired from the Elizabeth City Cotton Mill, she attended Parksville Pentecostal Holiness Church as long as her health permitted.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rountree; sisters, Elizabeth Bowers and Joyce Horne; and by brothers, Howard and Leslie Lane.
Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn Russell and husband, Linwood, of Hertford, and Belinda Ballance and husband, Henry, of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, David Russell (Kelly), Beverly McKecuen (Brent), Henry Ballance Jr., and Alyssa Sawyer (Alan); and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Sydney, Nathan, and Carson.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Stuart Meads. A private burial will follow in the Rountree-Stallings Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Monday, and all other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Parksville Church, in care of Stuart Meads, 541 Ownley Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 21, 2019