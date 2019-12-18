Beulah Mae Shaw
ELIZABETH CITY - Beulah Mae Shaw, 85 of Elizabeth City, NC, exchanged time for eternity as she transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Galilee Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Elizabeth City,NC. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1005 Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. She leaves to mourn her passing; one daughter, Beulah Harrell of Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, Joseph Shaw Jr., (Pam) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Darnell Shaw Sr., of Charlotte, NC, and Clifton Shaw, Sr., (Minister Jeannette) of Elizabeth City, NC; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Loretta Carter (Greg) of Rocky Mount, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Shaw and connected families.
