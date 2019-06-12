Beverly O. Turner
Beverly O. Turner entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Viewing will be on Friday from 4-7 pm with family receiving friends 5:00-6:30 pm at the funeral home and on Thursday from 5-8 at Roland Turner's residence, 907 Park Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
Beverly leaves to cherish her memories: loving daughters, Antoinette Turner and Tyreisha White, both of Elizabeth City NC; sisters, Angela Scott, Paulette Turner and Kimberly Cole; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Turner family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 12, 2019