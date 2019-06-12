The Daily Advance

Beverly O. Turner (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Mamie Jones
  • "My condolences to the Turner family."
    - Derrick, Vernice White
  • - P Land
  • "May God Bless you and your family. You will be missed."
    - Gloria Williams
  • "Praying for the Turner Family"
    - Gladys Spellman
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roland Turner's residence
907 Park Street
Elizabeth City,, NC
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Obituary
Beverly O. Turner

Beverly O. Turner entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Viewing will be on Friday from 4-7 pm with family receiving friends 5:00-6:30 pm at the funeral home and on Thursday from 5-8 at Roland Turner's residence, 907 Park Street, Elizabeth City, NC.

Beverly leaves to cherish her memories: loving daughters, Antoinette Turner and Tyreisha White, both of Elizabeth City NC; sisters, Angela Scott, Paulette Turner and Kimberly Cole; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Turner family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 12, 2019
