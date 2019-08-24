Billy Ray Hudson
ELIZABETH CITY - Billy Ray Hudson, 52, of 887 Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was born March 1, 1967 in Elizabeth City to Charles Elton Hudson, Sr. of Currituck, NC and the late Clara Lucille Oliver. He was a painter and a member of Woodville Baptist Church. Billy attended Northeastern High School and was a founding member of Real Steel Riders Motorcycle Club. He was a good mechanic, loved western movies and his truck, Ol' Silver.
In addition to his father, he is survived by three sons, Nicholas Duane Hudson of Elizabeth City, NC, Cody Ray Hudson of Hertford, NC, and Ty David Hudson of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Brenda Walters (Greg) of Tucson, AZ; a brother, Charles Elton Hudson, Jr. (Robin) of Elizabeth City, NC; a grandson, Noah Duane Hudson; special friend, Gina Johnson and her children, Holly, Joey, and Laney; the mothers of his children, Dawn Garrett and Dawn Cavanaugh; a second mother to him, Patricia "Pat" Benton; nieces and nephews and many many friends.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodville Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Feehan officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the residence. Memorial donations may be to Better Days Ahead, PO Box 909, Rocky Mount, NC 27802. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hudson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
